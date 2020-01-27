‘Our Surrey Vision’ report to be made public Thursday

At a luncheon on Thursday (Jan. 30), the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (DSBIA) will present the results of its 2020 Our Surrey Vision community engagement project.

The report includes input gathered from local residents in an effort to identify “key opportunities for the growth of Downtown Surrey,” according to an event advisory from Laura Ballance Media Group.

The survey generated more than 5,000 engagements and 168,000-plus impressions, according to a media release.

The project, posted online at oursurreyvision.com/survey, was launched last summer.

“Your unique voice is essential to the future of Downtown Surrey,” says a post on the website. “Let’s continue to make Downtown Surrey an ideal place to live, learn, work and play.”

Thursday’s event will be held at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave., Surrey).

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s primary goal is “to assist businesses and commercial property owners in the Downtown Surrey area to build a safe and vibrant community, with a livable downtown area,” according to a description of the organization posted to downtownsurreybia.com.

