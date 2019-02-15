Our Place turns up the glamour for Beauty Day

The annual event will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15

Nina Despins has her hair done by volunteer hairdresser Mandy Rogers as makeup artist Erin Bradley looks on during Our Place’s annual Beauty Day. (File photo)

For women using Our Place’s service and programs, looking their best isn’t always a priority or even possible.

Beauty Day, an event aimed at making women at Our Place feel and look great, will take place on Feb. 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with volunteer hairdressers and estheticians on hand to help.

Erin Stott has been organizing Beauty Day at Our Place for the past 10 years and has watched it evolve ever since.

“I have makeup artists, a hairdresser, somebody to do manicures. I have treats like chocolate,” says Stott. “I try to aim for stuff that the girls don’t usually get access to … just to take them away from their everyday life even if it’s just for three hours.”

Stott understands what it’s like to have survival as her only focus, explaining that she once had to use the services at Our Place.

“I know exactly what it’s like to be on the street and just to be stuck in that life and feel so crappy everyday,” says Stott.

She expects 50 women will take part in the morning’s event and hopes it can provide some joy for those experiencing a hard time right now.

“[I want to] remind them they’re still people. They still have dignity. They’re still entitled to enjoy the things that other people take for granted.”

Stott runs a similar event on the Friday prior to Father’s Day for men, hoping to achieve the same thing. She says the reaction is great.

“A lot of new people are surprised, their general reaction is gratitude and they’re happy to feel special and just have that glow again,” says Stott.

Stott plans to continue organizing Beauty Day for women and men at Our Place.

“It’s an indescribable feeling I get from being here, and I’ll [keep doing this] for as long as I can,” says Stott.

