Our Place serves up 125 pumpkin pies, 1,000 lbs of turkey and more for Thanksgiving

Dignitaries, members of the media and volunteers serve up the goods

Roberta Touchie sits down to a Thanksgiving lunch at Our Place. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

At Our Place Society everyone feels like family when it comes to Thanksgiving, as local dignitaries, members of the media and volunteers serve up extra-special home-cooked meals to around 600 of Victoria’s most vulnerable citizens.

On Oct. 8 – through the generous support of donors, community groups and volunteers – a full meal of turkey, potatoes, garden veggies and all the trimmings will be served at Our Place’s family table.

“For many people who are struggling, we’re the closest thing to family they have,” says Don Evans, CEO of Our Place. “Thanksgiving is a special time to be with loved ones and we want everyone to feel a sense of belonging and enjoy a great meal.”

Adding to the festivities, this Thanksgiving marks the 30th anniversary for Brian Cox, manager of food services at Our Place since 1989, back when it was called Upper Room. Back then the kitchen Cox ran was about a tenth the size of the one he works in now.

“The Our Place family really appreciates that we deliver such a special feast for them at this important time of year,” says Cox.

Staff estimate they will prepare 1,000 pounds of turkey, 250 pounds of stuffing, 25 gallows of gravy, 55 pounds of cranberry sauce, 125 pumpkin pies and 1,500 cups of coffee.

