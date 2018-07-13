Our glorious amphitheater

Letter to the Editor,

Sitting amongst a compilation of informative papers concerning the Retallack Proposal, I question if I’m going out of my ever loving mind. The chorus from the song ‘the heat is on ‘ keeps looping in my head. I feel like I am near a brain implosion because the countdown is on.

Every passing day brings us nearer to July 15th which is the deadline for public input concerning the Retallack Proposal for the tenure of 70,992 hectares in the Purcell mountain range for year-round adventure tourism using helicopters for 45 years. The more information I gather, the more stressed I become. This isn’t the only adventure tourism proposal using helicopters sitting in the hands of the government for review and we can bet that there will be more in the future.

What has become obvious to me is that this proposal is vague and the government’s management of these large and long tenures is inadequate. There are no impact studies that we can refer to. And there is no requirement for impact studies after these tenures are in operation. There are approximately 52,020 tenures in operation within B.C. at present. How possibly can the government manage that huge scope of work of follow-up accountability of these commercial businesses?

Unaccountability leads to irresponsibility which is dangerous. Once approved, these adventure tourism tenures can be sold immediately as they do become a valuable commodity. They also can be amended and extended. Why should our community, backcountry, and wildlife have to be subjected to corporate businesses using helicopters to make profits for themselves? Even some trickle down money in our communities economy, in my opinion, is not worth it.

Is the sound of helicopters amplifying our valleys something that will enhance our lives or negatively affect it? The answer lies in using common sense. If we ask ourselves why do we live here and what do we value, I am positive the majority would say because of the peace and quiet, majestic mountains and forests, opportunity to see wildlife, pristine lake and our caring communities.

Links to view the proposal and further information about this proposal can be found on www.eshore.ca and www.loveitwild.ca. Your feedback on these proposals can be sent to Christine.Lohr@gov.bc.ca, FLNR. Minister@gov.bc.ca and Michelle.mungall.mla@leg.bc.ca Please give some thought, consideration, and input to this important issue. Our voices can make a difference. It will, in fact, change this area as we know it forever if approved. As the old adage states ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’. The exception being if this proposal and similar ones are approved, the peace is out the window. The heat is on!

Sincerely,

Carolyn Vanr | Crawford Bay, BC