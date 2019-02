Traffic on Otter Point Road from Sarah Drive to Robinson Road will be closed except to local traffic from Feb. 4 to March 1.

There will be single lane alternating traffic barriers in place. The speed limit will also be reduced to 30 km/h.

The work will be done by Capital Tree Service with work times Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

