Otter Co-op’s CEO wins top business award

Otter Co-op’s CEO Jack Nicholson was awarded BC CEO of the year for a large business in the Greater Vancouver area at the Business in Vancouver gala last week.

Nicholson was selected as the recipient in early September, but the physical award was not given until a recent gala at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver on Nov. 15.

“It’s pretty humbling. I’ve seen people who have gotten it in the past and I’m really excited for Otter Co-op and Langley.”

Nicholson said hearing the speeches of other award recipients revealed a theme of ‘”community.”

“There seemed to be a big community theme this year. I think a big piece of their success is they are connecting to their communities and they give back a lot to the community.”

As CEO of Otter Co-op since 2011, Nicholson said he loves the business model of the company since “we share our profits back with our member owners and share it back with our community.”

Otter Co-op has been operating in Langley for 96 years.

“We have thirty, forty, and fifty year employees here at Otter and I think that really speaks for what a great company it must be to work for as well, because why would you stick around for fifty years if it’s not a great place to work,” said Nicholson.

Over the years, Nicholson said he’s particularly proud of the Otter Co-op outdoor experience water park which opened in June as part of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

“We’re really proud to have been the naming sponsor for the outdoor park, a $250,000 investment from Otter Co-op right here in the community we’ve been in for ninety-six years. That was our way to give back to the community that supported us for those ninety-six years.”

But Nicholson explained being a CEO doesn’t come without challenges.

“It’s a very tough economy out there. Competitors are getting larger, a lot of consolidation happening within different industries so we’re just trying to remain relevant to our community and our guests that are shopping with us.”

When he catches some free time in his busy schedule, Nicholson said he likes boating, skiing, hiking, and spending time with friends.

The BC CEO Awards was presented by Business in Vancouver, Deloitte, and TEC Canada.