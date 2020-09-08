O’Toole appoints Doherty as special advisor on mental health and wellness

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole announced his Shadow Cabinet Tuesday (Sept. 8), and has appointed Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty as Special Advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness.

“What an absolute honour,” as stated by Doherty in a Sept. 8 news release.

“I’ve been a strong advocate of mental health awareness as a parliamentarian and in my previous careers. Our leader clearly recognizes the importance of mental health in Canada and I’m so pleased to be able to continue working on this file.”

Doherty sponsored Bill C-211 that aimed to create a federal framework to fully address Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The federal framework for the Bill came out earlier this year and has become the first of its kind in Canada and the world, as per the release.

“As you know, I have been passionate about mental health issues and raising awareness. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to working alongside our new leader in this new capacity.”

Doherty previously served as the transport critic and that post has now been filled by Stephanie Kusie. He has also served as Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, as well as Shadow Minister for the Asia Pacific Gateway.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Vanderhoof Omineca Express