Osoyoos winery temporary closes for COVID-19

An Osoyoos winery has decided to shut down Friday after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

An Osoyoos winery has closed to do a deep clean and to keep everyone safe after a positive COVID-19 test of a person in their circle of contacts.

Desert Hills Estate Winery took to Facebook on Friday to share the news with their customers and community.

“The well-being of our customers, community and our team will always come first. As a result of a positive COVID-19 test of a person in our circle of contacts, we have decided to temporarily close our wine shop and tasting room, effective immediately.

“This is an immensely tough and uncertain time for all of us, and we are beyond grateful for the continuous support we have seen from our community. As a small winery, we have always strived to be transparent as possible and share how we are adapting our services to provide a safe environment for our customers and team.”

They will be conducting a deep clean of all their spaces and the team will be self-isolating, and self-monitoring until further instructions from Interior Health, said the Facebook post.

“The health of our customers and of our team is important above all else, and we wish all of you safety and well-being in this challenging time. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to drinking wine with you again soon. Wishing you health, Desert Hills Team.”

This comes when most wineries are opening for the season.

Nearly a week ago, the Starbucks on Riverside Drive in Penticton closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

That same week, a postal worker in Penticton tested positive.

READ MORE: Starbucks closes for COVID-19 case

