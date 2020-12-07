Osoyoos man arrested after assaulting employee and attempting to steal cigarettes

The man, 29, had prior warrants for his arrest on charges of assualt and sexual assault

A man with prior warrants for his arrest was placed in custody by police after attempting to steal several cartons of cigarettes from an Osoyoos store.

Osoyoos RCMP responded yesterday (Sunday, Dec. 6) around 11 a.m. to a report of a robbery at a store in the 9150 block of Main Street.

According to the RCMP, the man was attempting to purchase a carton of cigarettes, but after his transaction did not go through he jumped the counter, breaking through a COVID barrier, and assaulted an employee before fleeing with several packages of cigarettes.

Police located the man at a nearby residence soon after the incident took place.

However, he quickly ran from officers in an attempt to avoid being arrested. The man did not get far before he was taken into custody by police, said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda

The 29-year-old Osoyoos man was arrested on warrants for assault and sexual assault and now also faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with an order.

