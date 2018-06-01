Osoyoos Indian Band promoting region for Indigenous History Month

Nk'Mip Cellars and other OIB businesses are putting on packages for National Indigenous History Month

Nk’Mip Cellers and other Osoyoos Indian Band businesses are putting on some packages for National Indigenous History Month.Image courtesy Facebook

The Osoyoos Indian band and local business partners are making a marketing push for visitors to come to the South Okanagan for National Indigenous History Month.

In a news release this week, OIB said it is inviting “travellers to immerse themselves in Okanagan Nation culture while soaking in the unparalleled landscapes of their sacred land.”

For the sunny season, OIB’s Spirit Ridge is offering travellers the “First Nations package,” which at $200 comes with two nights at the resort, along with traditional art, food and stories of the OIB. It features a Land to Legacy Tour for two at the band’s winery Nk’Mip Cellars, along with tastings its wines.

The package also offers two passes to the Nd’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, “an architectural marvel, where the Osoyoos Indian Band honours its past and showcases artifacts, interactive displays and authentic storytelling.”

Those visiting on National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 can attend the Elements long-table dinner, hosted on the patio of the Nk’Mip Cellers, which includes a five-course meal for $155. Inspired by the elements — earth, water, wind and air — the dinner will feature Indigenous chefs, including Shane Chartrand of the Enoch Cree Nation, Joseph Shawana who is of Odawa heritage and Orlin Godfrey, whose cuisine is inspired by local produce and techniques of the Okanagan people.

Each chef will present the “vision and influences behind their course,” and Nk’Mip vintner Justin Hall of the Osoyoos Indian Band will be pairing wines with each dish.

OIB Chief Clarence Louie will also be on site to greet guests at a reception before dinner.

“We invite visitors to disconnect from their busy lives and reconnect with themselves in the South Okanagan,” Louie said.

“There are so many opportunities here for guests to learn about local Indigenous culture, and to see for themselves how we preserve the past by strengthening our future as an incredible year-round travel destination.”