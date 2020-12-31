Osoyoos Desert Dip cancelled day prior to planned event

The annual cold water swim at Gyro Beach won't take place this year

This year’s Osoyoos Polar Bear Swim club has officially been cancelled.

The event’s organizer Glenn Senft took to Facebook yesterday (Dec. 30) to make the announcement that there will be no organized Osoyoos Desert Dip Jan. 1 2021 at Gyro Beach.

“I have literally tried every conceivable effort to make the dip happen,” Senft wrote. “The health and welfare of our community by not gathering outdoors opposed to the BC health commissions recommendations outweighed the Osoyoos Desert Dip itself.”

Senft added that the possibility that he would be fined for organizing the event was also a determining factor.

It seems as though some Osoyoos residents still plan on doing the dip on their own, however. Senft encouraged swimmers to tag photos of their dips with the hashtag #OsoyoosDesertDip2021

