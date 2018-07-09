Osoyoos council votes for privately-operated cannabis retailers

While the city is seeing some level of arrests for marijuana-related offences, dispensaries still operate within Penticton, including Jukka Laurio's Herbal Green Apothecary.

Frustrations with the provincial and federal governments pushed the Town of Osoyoos to make a decision to allow only private business owners to sell recreational cannabis, once it becomes legal.

“I see this industry creating opportunities for people within our community, or people that want to come to our community to start new businesses. I’m not very keen on having the government come in and open business in our community,” said Coun. Mike Campol, during the regular council meeting last week. “There are a lot of complexities to this whole issue and I certainly want to ensure this town is open for business when comes to cannabis and creating opportunities.”

Campol and other councillors said they were frustrated with the “download onto municipalities” to create a framework on how retail sales would operate in their communities. Coun. CJ Rhodes said it becomes especially aggravating for smaller communities, such as Osoyoos, where it becomes a challenge for staff to dedicate time to develop recommendations, zoning, conduct research and decide on where public consumption can take place.

Osoyoos faced the decision on whether to ban all sales, allow private only sales, allow only B.C. government operated stores, or have both. Council first unanimously voted on allowing the sale of cannabis in the community and then waded into the murky waters of whether or not the province could still come into a community and open a cannabis retail store even if the municipality did not want it and would they have to follow the municipality regulations.

Osoyoos council voted unanimously on the private only option, knowing that if provincial legislation does come forward it would supersede their bylaw. They have asked staff to come back with more information about zoning, in particular proximity to schools and parks.

