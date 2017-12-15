Osoyoos council putting councillor question to poll

Town is considering adding an additional two councillors to their roster, bringing it up to seven

The Town of Osoyoos is putting the question of whether or not to add a pair of new councillors to their roster to a poll.

Town council grappled with the question at a special meeting Thursday, when they discussed the budget, but now the question is being put to the public in a web poll on the city’s site.

Mayor McKortoff told the Western News prior to their Thursday meeting that she wasn’t sure if it would be worth the $42,000 to $50,000 cost per year for two new councillors, but said it was worth having the conversation.

Yearly salaries for councillors reach over $16,000, while benefits are between $1,000 and $2,000 per year. If the councillor attends the Union of B.C. Municipalities, that would tack on a few thousand dollars, while the Federation of Canadian Municipalities would add about $7,000.

The addition of two new councillors would bring the current roster from four councillors and the mayor up to six councillors and mayor, which would put it on par with Oliver’s council.

The decision came after some people called for controversial decisions to be put off if one or two councillors were away, despite legal quorum for the town being three council members present.

Council must make a decision by April 2018 for an increase to take effect for the fall 2018 election.