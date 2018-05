The Town of Osoyoos is accepting shoreline flood debris at no charge

Effective immediately the Town of Osoyoos will be accepting shoreline flood debris at no charge at the Osoyoos landfill.

Those bringing the material to the landfill are asked to advise the landfill scale clerk of the location where the debris was picked up, RDOS Area A, Osoyoos Indian Band or town address/area.

The landfill is closed Sunday and Monday and open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.