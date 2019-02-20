Organizers prepare for Burns Lake Trade Show in April

About 600 people attended the last trade show in Burns Lake, held in 2011 in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. (Lakes District News file photo)

Preparations are stepping up as the Burns Lake Trade show approaches in just over two months.

The April 26-27 event in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena will be the first trade show held in the village since 2011.

“We are hopeful that 1,000 people will come through the door each day. We have space for 80 businesses in the arena so we hope to fill all the spots,” Randi Amendt, executive director of the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, told Lakes District News.

Organizers aim to bring in a variety of sectors and are encouraging all local businesses to participate, Amendt said.

“Our community has a lot of great businesses that may be unknown to people from out of town and this trade show is a great networking opportunity for our businesses,” she said.

In anticipation of the large number of attendees to the show, the chamber is advising that people from outside of Burns Lake book accommodations as soon as possible.

Around 600 people attended the trade show in 2011, and 62 booths were set up by local businesses, local government and groups, and there were several sports displays.

Booths are $250 for a 10 x 10 space – if you are interested in booking a booth or if you require more information call the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce.