Organizers cancel Mission Folk Music Festival

The 2020 Mission Folk Music Festival has been cancelled.

Organizers made the announcement today (April 22) in a press release.

The release states “In keeping with public health decisions, the organizers of the Mission Folk Music Festival regret to announce that the 2020 festival has been cancelled. It was slated to run from July 24-26. The festival invites everyone to follow their folk to next year’s festival, July 23-25, 2021 in beautiful Fraser Heritage Park in anticipation that it will be safe to gather together again then.”

Like other festivals and events around the world during the COVID-19 crisis, the organizers of the Mission event said their highest priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of their artists, audience members, volunteers, suppliers, vendors and all who attend and participate in the festival.

“We fully support our health authorities in their decision. We know festival-goers and other participants will understand the need to make this heartrending decision, and we share their disappointment. The festival truly appreciates the longstanding support our community, funders and sponsors have shown over the last three plus decades, and looks forward to welcoming them back to the park next year,” the release stated.

For anyone who has purchased tickets for festival, refunds will automatically be processed after May 1, 2020. No further action is required.

If ticket-buyers would like to donate the value of their ticket, or more, to the festival and receive a charitable tax receipt, they can visit:

www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mission-folk-music-festival-society/.

“We encourage folks to reach out and connect with the music community, and support artists in whatever way they can until the world returns to normal. Music brings joy and hope to the world – and most music-makers need our support now more than ever. We’re asking music lovers to buy artist recordings and merchandise, stream their music, watch live-streams, and follow them on social media.”

Mission City Record