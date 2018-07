Tuesday morning provided a great time for onlookers and camera-happy visitors to the Comox marina, as an Orca could be seen in the waters between the marina and the Royston Wrecks.

Tuesday morning provided a great time for onlookers and camera-happy visitors to the Comox marina, as an Orca could be seen in the waters between the marina and the Royston Wrecks.

Reports indicated the whale was spotted in the Valley since Monday night, mostly in the Royston-area waters.