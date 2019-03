Approximately eight orcas were seen in the Comox Harbour Saturday evening.

Peter Hamilton with Lifeforce Ocean Friends snapped this photo of an orca pod Saturday afternoon. He said there were approximately eight orcas in the Comox Harbour from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Photo courtesy of Peter Hamilton

Peter Hamilton with Lifeforce Ocean Friends snapped this photo from the shore. He said the orcas arrived around 5 p.m. and stayed until 5:45 p.m.

Boaters are reminded to stay at least 200 meters away from all marine mammals.