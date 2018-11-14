ORCA continues push for track upgrade at Ballenas

The Oceanside Running Club Association wants the track facility at Ballenas Secondary School upgraded to a rubberized surface of up to eight lanes. — File photo

The Oceanside Running Club Association wants to keep the drive alive to get the dilapidated track at Ballenas Secondary School upgraded.

Barbara Low, ORCA’s past-president, plans to meet on Thursday with Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell, an athlete and Paralympic gold medallist, to reinforce the need for a safe, well-maintained, and upgraded track in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Stilwell said she is looking forward to meeting with Low.

“Ultimately what happens with the track is a decision of the Regional District of Nanaimo and its partners, but I will, of course, assist in any way that I can,” said Stilwell.

The only track and field facility in the region is at Ballenas Secondary. Low described it as being in a “deplorable, unsafe, and barely usable condition.”

For almost 25 years, Low said, community members have worked voluntarily to obtain a commitment from the Regional District of Nanaimo and municipal administrators from City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and School District 69. They include Jane Waite, coach of the Oceanside Track and Field Club and Kim and Randy Longmuir, coaches of the Mid-Island Distance Running club and also ORCA members.

“If the track were to be upgraded and maintained, with co-operation from the RDN and Ballenas administrators, it would be a valuable and well-used resource by community members of all ages and physical ability levels, including those using wheelchairs, walkers, and canes, as well as adults pushing baby strollers,” said Low.

A feasibility study was completed in 2009 but no action was taken. It was reviewed and highlighted in RDN community meetings last year. A new recreation master plan for District 69 was achieved last June and one of the priorities identified is construction and operation of a rubberized Ballenas track.

Last September, the RDN board directed staff to start collaborating with School District 69, the City of Parksville, and the Town of Qualicum Beach for a rubberized track of up to eight lanes.

The projected costs for a high-quality eight-lane track, which can be rented for B.C. competitions for youth, adult, and masters’ events to generate income, with adequate lighting, security, restroom facilities, and parking may reach $1.75 million.