Optometrist celebrates 20 years serving Sicamous

Dr. Shelley Geier is celebrating 20 years of providing vision care for Sicamous. She saw a need that wasn’t being met in the lakeside community and stepped in to make a difference, opening her practice in 1998.

“During the opening weeks of the practice, the number of cataract referrals to our local ophthalmologists was significant as many people had remained undiagnosed and untreated. It was gratifying to be able to make a difference in their lives through better vision,” Geier said.

One highlight of Geier’s career as an optometrist came in 2006 when she travelled to Burma as part of a Medical Mission International team. While in Burma the team offered vision care, cataract surgery and fittings for donated eyeglasses to those in need. Geier’s office still accepts used eyeglasses as donations to aid efforts for countries in need.

Closer to home Geier identified the vision screenings for Kindergarten students that she performs at the local immunization fair offered by Sicamous Health Unit.

“Working with children this young to ensure they have the best start in school by being able to see well is very rewarding,” Geier said.

Looking forward, Geier sees an opportunity to open her doors in the proposed District of Sicamous Health Centre. A building to house the centre was acquired last fall.

As the techniques and practices of optometry develop and change over time, Geier’s dedication to serving Sicamous remains the same.

