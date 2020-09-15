Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant site narrow to four

The possibilities are narrowing regarding decisions about the location of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant – and your input is wanted.
Following an open house in February this year which included the selection of nine possible sites for the city’s wastewater treatment plant expansion, the second part of that process is proceeding.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, a pre-recorded presentation and a feedback questionnaire can be viewed on the city’s website.
The presentation includes four short-listed sites being considered for the plant: its existing site adjacent to Churches Thrift Shop; the north industrial park; the light industrial park on the southeast side of town; and Minion Field on 30th Street SW.
The questionnaire can be submitted online, emailed, mailed or dropped off at city hall. The deadline for submitting feedback is Oct. 9, 2020.
Once all the feedback is received, the study will be finalized and presented to council.
