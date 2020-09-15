Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant site narrow to four

City requests input from public on which site preferred for plant expansion

Shuswap resident and engineer Tony Guerra talks over options for the city’s wastewater treatment plant with city engineer Jenn Wilson at the city’s open house on Feb. 13, 2020. The city requests input on the shortlist of four sites for expansion. (File photo)

The possibilities are narrowing regarding decisions about the location of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant – and your input is wanted.

Following an open house in February this year which included the selection of nine possible sites for the city’s wastewater treatment plant expansion, the second part of that process is proceeding.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, a pre-recorded presentation and a feedback questionnaire can be viewed on the city’s website.

The presentation includes four short-listed sites being considered for the plant: its existing site adjacent to Churches Thrift Shop; the north industrial park; the light industrial park on the southeast side of town; and Minion Field on 30th Street SW.

The questionnaire can be submitted online, emailed, mailed or dropped off at city hall. The deadline for submitting feedback is Oct. 9, 2020.

Once all the feedback is received, the study will be finalized and presented to council.

