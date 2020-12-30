As Christmas trees leave Shuswap living rooms, they can be whisked away by rugby players for a small donation or left outside as a home for birds before decomposing into the soil. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Options available for Christmas trees leaving Shuswap homes

The Yeti Rugby club is doing their annual tree pickup in exchange for donations.

Christmas trees are still standing in many homes around the Shuswap but when the time comes to get rid of them a variety of options are available which can minimize the hassle and even benefit a good cause.

The Salmon Arm Yeti Rugby club’s annual Christmas tree collection will be proceeding on Jan. 10. The team picks up trees and disposes of them in exchange for donations each year. Coach Greg Seed said the event has happened annually since 2002 and while it is not a huge moneymaker, he said the team is grateful for the donations they receive.

Read More: 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Read More: Snow, warmer temperatures heading for the Shuswap in early 2021

Players from the rugby team will be picking up trees left out on the curb and going door to door to collect donations. Anyone who will not be home on the morning the trees will be picked up can attach envelopes with donations to the trees. Cheques can be made out to the Yeti Rugby Club and e-transfers can be sent to gsseedd@shaw.ca with the address of the house included. Those whose trees are missed can contact Seed at 250-515-1934 to arrange a pickup.

Seed said the money raised goes towards covering the costs of league play and rugby tours abroad which have seen Salmon Arm teams travelling to New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Trinidad and other locations. A trip to Grand Cayman planned for March 2021 had to be cancelled.

He noted that the fate of the Spring rugby league is up in the air due to COVID-19 but a fall 2021 Rugby 7s league is being planned.

Read More: WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler near Enderby

Read More: Okanagan man found dead on West Kelowna snowshoeing trail

Those who miss out on the rugby team’s Christmas tree pickup or who live outside Salmon Arm have other options for disposing of the tree. Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills and transfer stations will accept trees as yard waste but the regional district has asked to make sure all trees are free of tinsel or other decorations.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has also suggested another option for people who want to bring more bird and animal life to their backyards. A tree left leaning against a fence or laid down in a garden can serve as a winter home for birds and then as a hideout for toads, insects and bees as it decomposes further.

-With files from Charlie Carey

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
North Okanagan residents encouraged to replace wood stoves
Next story
Fire probed at industrial area

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Surrey’s most-read online stories from 2020

    These are some of the stories you clicked on the most this year

  • Lily May rides into Rossland

    This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.

  • Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

    A look back at what happened in the business community

  • Successful Christmas event in Houston

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)