Mary Lovell and Laura Yates on top of the tunnel boring machine in Delta’s Tilbury industrial area. (Photo: Duncan Cairns-Brenner/Greenpeace)

Opponents to Kinder Morgan pipeline buy protesting in Surrey today

They say they'll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai's office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

  • Jun. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A group of Surrey residents is planning to stage a protest today against the Trudeau government’s decision to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline for $4.5 billion.

They say they’ll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s riding office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m. Monday and plan to deliver petitions signed by 265,000 people opposed to the purchase, as part of a “National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.” More than 80 such protests are expected to take place at MPs’ offices across Canada today.

READ ALSO: B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

READ ALSO: Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

READ ALSO: Kinder Morgan Protest in Delta ends peacefully

“It is unacceptable that the Liberal government is spending billions of our tax dollars on a fossil fuel project at a time when we need real action or climate change,” said Rebecca Haber, who plans to participate in today’s Surrey protest. She said the $4.5 billion “could go towards so many other worthwhile investments — housing, safe drinking water for First Nations communities, green energy. These are the types of investments that will make Canada prosperous in the future.”

More to come…

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan
Next story
Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Just Posted

Opponents to Kinder Morgan pipeline buy protesting in Surrey today

  • 11 hours ago

 

Gail Chaddock-Costello announces run for Township council

  • 11 hours ago

 

Boil water notices downgraded, lifted by Central Okanagan Regional District

  • 11 hours ago

 

Mariners knock off powerhouse Shawnigan Lake for junior boys rugby title

 

Most Read