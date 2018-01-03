Operation Red Nose drives home 719 people

Operation Red Nose had another successful year in Williams Lake during the holiday season. File image

It’s a wrap with another 6,555 kilometres coverd by Operation Red Nose in the Williams Lake area during the holiday season.

Co-ordinator Dave Dickson said 215 volunteers provided a total of 360 rides for 719 people during the nights the program was offered.

Thankful to all the program’s supporters, Dickson praised Heartland Toyota, Lake City Ford, Ron Ridley Rentals, Cariboo GM and Gustafson’s Chrysler Jeep for providing the vehicles.

“Heartland Toyota is where we worked out of every night,” he added.

He also credited the Williams Lake RCMP, the City of Williams Lake, Lakers Car Club, Progressive Printers, PMT Chartered Accountants, Panago Pizza, Red Tomato Pies, Taylor Made Cakes, Community Policing, Mike Austin Financial, Rotary Club of Williams Lake, the Goat FM and the Williams Lake Tribune for their support.

“I also want to thank Jack Burgar who volunteered every night and miscellaneous volunteers who came out for a night like Mayor Walt Cobb, Hal Giles and the TRU nursing students,” Dickson said.

Each year the proceeds from the program, generated by donations given by the people who are given rides, go to four groups.

This year’s recipients are Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, Blue Fin Swim Club and Camp Likely.

Now that the season has finished, Dickson said he starts planning for next year already.

Nationally, the Operation Red Nose campaign involved 51,261 volunteers in 100 Canadian communities, who provided a total of 71,430 safe rides.