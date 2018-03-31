OPEN: New Johnson Street Bridge unveiled today in Victoria

The new Johnson Street Bridge, here with the current bridge in the background, opens officially today with a community celebration starting at noon. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

The biggest largest infrastructure project in the city’s history – the Johnson Street Bridge – finally opens today.

A decade in the making, the new span will be celebrate with a community picnic on both the old and new bridge, kicking off at noon. The street party will include Live entertainment, food trucks, craft and activity stalls will keep the family-friendly street party hopping until 5 p.m.

Join local officials, policy makers, project engineers who will all be in attendance to celebrate the $100 million addition to the community.

Following the festivities, the bridge will open to vehicle traffic for the first time, at approximately 9 p.m. Entry is free, and all are invited to celebrate this landmark Victoria event.

