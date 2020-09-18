Open houses planned to discuss future of Summerland Aquatic Centre

The municipality of Summerland is seeking input for a proposed facility to replace the aging Summerland Aquatic Centre. (Black Press file photo)

There are two upcoming opportunities for the public to give their input on the proposed Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre.

The municipality of Summerland is planning to replace the Aquatic and Fitness Centre and is considering including a primary care health centre in the new facility.

The existing facility, built in the 1970s, is near the end of its serviceable life.

Community participation is being sought for the new facility.

A public open house will be hosted through an online Zoom webinar on Thursday, Sept. 24. Attendees can join in at 4, 5 or 6 p.m.

Each session will begin with a brief introduction and then followed by a facilitated discussion to obtain feedback and answer questions. Comments will be recorded on a digital pin-up board that will be shared with both attendees and the public.

Register in advance for the public open house at www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre. The Public Survey is also now available online until Oct. 4.

“This is a considerable undertaking of the District of Summerland and council is very excited to see the community engagement get underway,” said mayor Toni Boot.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing what wishes and needs residents have, and encourage everyone—young and young-at-heart—to add their ideas. If your family is not able to gather around the computer to participate at one of the Zoom webinars, please voice your thoughts through the public survey.”

Feedback will be collected on what the community values about the existing facility and what needs and priorities should be the focus for the future. A range of possibilities including aquatics, indoor recreation, healthcare, and other community services will be explored.

Email recreation@summerland.ca to request to be added to the email list to receive project updates. Visit www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre for more information for the project.

