Open house welcomes new editor

Open house held at Times office to say farewell to former editor and welcome the new one

Jaime Polmateer (l), the new editor of the Clearwater Times, receives the genuine, authentic, one-of-a-kind Times hat from former editor Keith McNeill during an open house held at the newspaper office on Friday afternoon, May 25. Also in the photo are (l-r) president of Black Press B.C. North Lorie Williston of Williams Lake, Vavenby correspondent Robyn Rexin, former TRU local coordinator Syvia Arduini, administrative coordinator Yevonne Cline, and office assistant Kelsey Pollom. McNeill is retiring after nearly 30 years with the newspaper.Times staff photo

Also in the photo are (l-r) president of Black Press B.C. North Lorie Williston of Williams Lake, Vavenby correspondent Robyn Rexin, former TRU local coordinator Syvia Arduini, administrative coordinator Yevonne Cline, and office assistant Kelsey Pollom.

McNeill is retiring after nearly 30 years with the newspaper. More than 50 people took part in the open house held at Times office to say farewell to former editor and welcome the new one.

