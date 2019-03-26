Open house to highlight Parksville library’s new look

The Parksville Library has made some improvements and will be featured in this weekend’s open house. — File photo

Parksville’s library has a refreshed look.

The library, located at 100 Jensen Avenue East, will hold an open house to showcase improvements and new features.

They include a cozy lounge with fireplace, laptop bar, teen study areas, an all-new children’s area and a new collection of materials for readers of any age and interest.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be children’s programs, a virtual reality, 3D printing booth, cake and prizes.

— NEWS Staff

