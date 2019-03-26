The Parksville Library has made some improvements and will be featured in this weekend’s open house. — File photo

Open house to highlight Parksville library’s new look

Parksville's library has a refreshed look.

  • Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Parksville’s library has a refreshed look.

The library, located at 100 Jensen Avenue East, will hold an open house to showcase improvements and new features.

They include a cozy lounge with fireplace, laptop bar, teen study areas, an all-new children’s area and a new collection of materials for readers of any age and interest.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be children’s programs, a virtual reality, 3D printing booth, cake and prizes.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Ecole Mountainview ascends in Fraser Institute elementary schools rankings
Next story
Candidates hit the campaign trail as Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection called

Just Posted

Most Read