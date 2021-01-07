Open house scheduled for Columbia Ave. Phase 2

The event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The City of Castlegar is inviting residents to participate in an online open house for the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project – Phase 2.

With construction expected to start in February, the City of Castlegar and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure want to give the community an opportunity to learn more, ask questions and discuss concerns – in a COVID-19 safe manner, from the comfort of your own space.

Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project – Phase 2 includes:

• adding a two-way center turn lane to improve vehicle safety and traffic flow

• providing safe cycle lanes for cyclists and other active transportation users

• repaving Columbia Avenue/Highway 22

• replacing aging and undersized storm sewer mains and installing new storm drainage infrastructure including curb and gutter

• replacing aging water mains and services

• installing street trees, banner poles, street furniture and improving bus facilities

• connecting existing and new sidewalks

The event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13. There will be a presentation at 6 p.m. followed by a discussion period.

Visit castlegar.ca/phase2openhouse to join the Zoom session or call 1-438-809-7799. Webinar ID: 876 5309 2199 and passcode: 409659

If you would like future project updates, sign up at castlegar.ca/phase2.