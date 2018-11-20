Open house on flood risk in Oyster River

Residents in the Oyster River area are invited to an information session to learn about flood risks in the area this Thursday evening.

The Strathcona Regional District is partnering with the Comox Valley Regional District to hold an open house to present the results of a flood risk assessment for the Oyster River region, which includes properties in each regional district. Ebbwater Consulting completed the study earlier this year.

RELATED STORY: Province funds flood mitigation work near Oyster River

The Oyster River area is prone to flooding due to its location between river and ocean.

Part of the community is located within the flood plain, which exposes people, buildings and infrastructure to flood risk.

RELATED STORY: Electoral Area Services committee support push for Oyster River flood mapping

The open house will provide the opportunity for residents to look at a number of maps and graphs from the study and talk with emergency management and planning staff how the results of the study, as well as a potential future study, could affect the region.

The event will take place on Nov. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oyster River Fire Hall, 2241 Catherwood Rd., in Black Creek.

Officials from the two regional districts expect that flood events will be exacerbated in the coming years, so they say it is important for residents to understand what the potential impact from floods are.