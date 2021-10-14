Open burning season starts Oct. 16 in Penticton

Open burning will be allowed again, with permits, starting Oct. 16 in Penticton. (File)

Open burning will be allowed in Penticton starting on Oct. 16, and the city is reminding residents that there are still restrictions in place.

In order to burn within city limits, as well as in the West Bench area, residents are required to have a permit prior to burning.

“While open burning can be an effective method in dealing with vegetation and organic matter, the city is dedicated to maintaining and improving the Okanagan valley’s air quality,” said Ken Barbour, Penticton Fire Department captain of prevention. “We’re encouraging residents to utilize alternatives to burning such as chipping, grinding, flail mowing and using the Campbell Mountain Landfill.”

Open burning is only allowed on properties larger than 1 hectare (2.2 acres) and can only involve burning approved materials between dawn and dusk. Those issued a permit are responsible for maintaining their piles and must observe situational awareness of weather changes, particularly wind speeds.

“Many who live within the Wildland Urban Interface that are looking to FireSmart their properties may not be able to qualify for the FireSmart Open Burning Permit,” said Penticton FireSmart coordinator Brittany Seibert. “They may, however, qualify for help from the FireSmart Team to assist with vegetation removal and disposal.”

Burning permits can be applied for by filling out an application and emailing it to fire@penticton.ca.

