Open burning permits granted for Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Residents in living in Smith Creek may notice smoke in the air after the West Kelowna Fire Rescue issued open burning permits for the area on Wednesday.

The fire chief has permitted registered professional foresters to conduct and monitor the burning of debris as part of wildfire mitigation work and as part of wildfire mitigation efforts near the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant, off Shetler Drive.

“The City of West Kelowna has been working closely with the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to plan the mitigation projects and has received authorization for the associated burning plan,” read a press release from the city.

The province is supporting the project through a grant awarded last year that falls under the Community Resiliency Investment Program.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has also issued a permit to Wiltech Developments to conduct burning on days when conditions permit at 2802 Smith Creek Road.

Burning can only occur on days when the local venting index permits and all activity must comply with the BC Ministry of Environment’s new open burning smoke control regulations.

Daniel Taylor