Ootischenia man fined for driving vehicle held together by bungee cord

Vehicle also had improper plates and no insurance

A 33-year-old Ootischenia man was issued a handful of citations after Trail RCMP had a closer look at the vehicle he was driving.

According to Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, police discovered the vehicle’s hood was secured shut with a bungee cord and had a broken headlight, a rusted frame and a door that would not fully close.

In addition, the vehicle did not have valid insurance or the correct licence plates for the vehicle.

The man was issued a Notice and Order and his vehicle was immediately suspended from operating on the road until all of the defects were repaired and inspected.

He was also issued a $109 fine for having the wrong plate attached and a $598 fine for driving without insurance.

