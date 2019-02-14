Onni sticks to light industrial plans in Pitt

Onni is proceeding with plans for phases three and four of its Golden Ears Business Park.

Onni will not be re-working its Golden Ears Business Park development in South Bonson, despite appeals from Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The mayor and city CAO Mark Roberts met with Onni president Rossano De Cotiis and executive vice president Chris Evans about modifying the land use and zoning for all or part of phases three and four of the industrial park in South Bonson.

But Dingwall said the developers didn’t want to change their plans, given final aproval prior to last fall’s municipal election.

“To say I am (that council is) disappointed is a huge understatement,” Dingwall wrote on his Facebook page. “Fourth reading that approved light industrial came five months too soon before the election, and with this new council I am convinced it would have been 7-0 against.”

Dingwall later said that he pitched mixed-use residential and commercial development instead of light industrial for the final phases of the business park.

He said it is a beautiful area for outdoor recreation, with trails and parks, and he would have liked to see seniors housing there.

“It would be a great fit in that area.”

The city representatives allowed for high density in their proposal, to make it more profitable for the developer.

“They clearly have the upper hand, with the zoning,” Dingwall said.

He was willing to deal with Metro to amend the regional growth strategy, which calls for light industrial in South Bonson. He said he could have all the approvals done in half a year.

“I said, ‘Give me six months, and if in the meantime you find tenants to rent all of phase three and phase four, time’s up. I lost.'”

The response from Onni was that the residential housing market is slumping, while light industrial remains strong, and the entire 200 acres will be developed for light industrial.

Dingwall said the developer has property rezoning, but phases three and four still have to be approved by the city’s design panel.

“We move forward, and try to make it the best business park we can,” said Dingwall.

Corinne O’Handley, who protested against the final phases of the business park, echoed that sentiment.

“Let’s hold them to the new design guidelines for phases three and four that help to ensure a transition between the industrial side of Harris and the residential side of Harris,” she posted on the mayor’s social media page. “If it has to be a business park there, then it better be a darned good one … “

Before being elected, Coun. Bob Meachen was also an outspoken opponent of phases three and four as light industrial.

“It’s a great pity that the public input that was provided to council at the public hearing for Onni was not listened to, and therefore fourth reading was granted,” he said.

“It’s such a shame that it couldn’t have been a win-win for everybody,” said Coun. Gwen O’Connell, but added many good relationships were made through the organized opposition to the development.

Dingwall said he wants to maintain a positive, professional relationship with Onni, the largest non-residential taxpayer in the city and a provider of jobs and services.

Dingwall added that each phase of the business park will add approximately $1 million in taxes a year.

He aslso said the public protest against phases three and four was not for nothing, as buffer zones were extended, and building heights lowered from 15m to 12m, among a total of 18 amendments.

The city also received an eight-acre amenity that the last council pegged for sports fields.

“There were many things that changed because of the community uproar.”

Dingwall said what goes on that eight-acre property will be influenced by the parks and recreation master plan, which is under review.

Representatives for Onni were unavailable for comment.