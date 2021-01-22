Only one new case of COVID-19 in Golden region

Only one new case of COVID-19 was identified between Jan. 10 and 16, according to BC CDC data.

The one case shows a sharp drop-off from the seven the week prior and the 14 in the week following Christmas.

Golden now has one of the lowest rates of positivity within those who have a permanent address in the area. Those who do not have permanent addresses in Golden and Area and test positive are not included in Golden’s numbers and are instead included in their home region.

The Golden region spans out to Revelstoke and down to Invermere, encompassing much of Area A as well.

Revelstoke continues to see plenty of cases, with 16 new cases identified, keeping them in the >20 per population of 100,000 rate of cases. Fernie has also seen a spike in their case count, with 20 new cases after weeks of low numbers.

The rest of the valley continues to see new cases at a rate of 0 – 5 cases per population of 100,000.

COVID contiues to increase in the Norhtern Health region and in Interior Health, as B.C.’s curve stagnants, after showing a downwards trend since the stay-at-home orders that came into effect in November.

The current orders are set to expire on Feb. 5.

