Online puppy fraud warning from RCMP

If you are thinking of purchasing a puppy online police are warning pet lovers to do their due diligence to avoid becoming victims of online puppy fraud scams.Metro Creative photo:

A pair of online puppy fraud cases in the Central Okanagan has prompted a warning from RCMP, after pet lovers found themselves conned out of hundreds of dollars.

In a seven-day period West Kelowna Mounties were contacted by two area residents who claimed to have fallen victim to an online puppy purchasing scam. The complainants reported being duped out of a combined total of $1,800 in Canadian funds put forward as a deposit towards the purchase of a puppy.

“In each of the cases the victim agreed to e-transfer money, as a down payment towards an adorable puppy they found advertised in online classified ads,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “Sadly our complainant’s, who were expecting the animal to be delivered by courier, never did receive their puppy or see their money again.”

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves and seriously consider adopting or purchasing animals in person. Or if you must shop online, do some research on the individuals or companies to ensure they are reputable. Do not be lured into using payment methods other than the options recommended by the Internet auction site. Do not pay by sending cash, money transfers or money orders.

For more information and tips for on-line shopping fraud from a buyer or seller’s point of view visit the RCMP website or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.