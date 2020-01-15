Online homeowner grant service coming

Will make process easier for taxpayers

  • Jan. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Online homeowner grant method coming

The District of Houston is moving into the digital age when it comes to claiming homeowner grants.

Council has approved an expenditure of $11,370 from surplus for the project.

It’ll allow homeowners to claim the grant online through the District’s website.

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said the project should be ready for a launch in time for this year’s property tax payment period.

“The District will be including a ‘how to guide’ for using this new system with its property tax notices,” he said.

“As well, homeowners and businesses can pay their property taxes and utility bills online through their financial institution in the same manner as manual electronic payments to BC Hydro can be set up,” Pinchbeck added.

Similar services at other local governments require homeowners to enter their property roll number and an access code to begin the claiming process.

Once completed, homeowners then have the ability to print off a copy for their records.

Currently homeowners can submit forms in person, via email, fax or regular mail.

The basic grant, provided by the provincial government reduces property tax owing, is now $770, $200 of which reflects the northern and rural location of Houston, for persons under the age of 65.

There’s an additional grant amount of up to $275 to a maximum total of $1,056 for people over the age of 65 and for persons with a disability or who are the spouse or relative of a person with permanent disability.

District applies for Family Day grant

Free public swimming on Feb. 17, Family Day, is being planned by the District’s Leisure Services Department based on receiving a grant.

The grant, worth up to $1,000, is available from the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association in conjunction with the provincial government.

This is the third year the program has been offered and the District was successful last year in obtaining the full $1,000.

An event must be free, open to everyone and be family oriented.

“Funding would help cover the facility fees of $565 over the five hours of operation, plus approximately $965 in staff wages,” leisure services director Tasha Kelly noted in a briefing memo to council.

Previous story
School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -48.5C
Next story
Nanaimo gets another snowfall warning with 20-30 centimetres expected overnight

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Update on new Kimberley Adventure Park at Swan Avenue

    The Kimberley Adventure Park is expected to be completed by spring of 2021.

  • Curling club’s ice making connection from arena complete

    Club anticipates ice to be ready by end of month

  • Petition organizer happy with Benson crossing move

    But says council needs to communicate better with residents

  • Go Burns Lake

    Burns Lake resident, Madison Macdonald has qualified for the 2020 BC Winter Games taking place Feb. 20-24 in Fort St. John. Madison has been cross country skiing with the local Spirit North program and raced her qualifier in Smithers on Dec. 18. The Spirit North Program aims to empower youth to learn, grow, thrive and strengthen themselves and their communities through sport. "We are all just so incredibly proud of Maddy and what she's accomplished by qualifying for the B.C. Winter Games. It's a remarkable testament to her athleticism and determination, and what can be achieved when an opportunity like this is presented. Her coaches Rachelle and Chris who have been so supportive and valuable on this journey. Our highest priority at Spirit North is seeing the young people in our programs reach their potential," said Beckie Scott, CEO of Spirit North, Olympian Gold Medalist. (Submitted photo)

  • Satellite dish catches fire in Burns Lake

    The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department extinguished a satellite dish fire on the roof of the Town Pantry/Chevron on Jan. 4. Firefighters accessed the roof with a fire extinguisher at approximately 11 a.m. There was no damage to the roof or any other part of the structure, said Burns Lake Fire Chief Rob Krause, adding the cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Submitted photo)

  • Burns Lake Band seeks to repossess property, chief says

    'Our lawyer is working on this'

  • Some Burns Lakers unimpressed by MSP elimination

    'Wake up people, you're still paying MSP'