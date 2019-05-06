Online fundraiser underway for Abbotsford woman with brain cancer

Crystal Davies is shown here with retired National Hockey League goalie Kirk McLean, who now works for the Canucks as an ambassador and as a board member of the Canuck Alumni Foundation.

An online campaign is raising money to help an Abbotsford woman who is battling brain cancer.

Crystal Davies, 36, was diagnosed with stage 2 oligoastrocytoma – a cancerous brain tumour – in February 2013.

She immediately underwent surgery to remove the mass, and that was followed by six weeks of aggressive radiation five days week that was successful in eliminating the tumour.

Davies was in remission for the next five years, until she began to experience some odd symptoms in October 2018.

She was diagnosed with another mass in her brain and went through her second surgery on Nov. 30. A biopsy of the tumour led to a diagnosis on Dec. 27 of stage 4 glioblastoma – the same type of aggressive brain cancer that claimed the life of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie.

Davies began chemotherapy on Dec. 30, and is working two jobs to save money for new treatments not currently covered by the Canadian medical system.

She has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, started hyperbaric chamber treatments and oxygen therapy, and is following a strict diet, among other interventions.

Davies, who is currently living in Langley with her stepmom, has also been looking into immunity therapy, a treatment available in Mexico that costs more than $19,000 US, plus travel and expenses.

Davies’ close friend Cara Davis said the treatment has an “incredible success rate” for Davies’ type of cancer.

She is also looking into treatments available in Europe.

With that in mind, a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with the costs. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Davis said she can’t think of a more deserving person than Davies.

“She deserves any and all treatments available that may help to prolong her precious life,” Davis said.

“Crystal is such an amazing soul. She is so exceptionally kind and very loving. She is the type of girl who would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it – definitely a true country girl at heart. I’ve never met a more determined and strong-

willed woman in my life.”

The online fundraiser can be found by searching “Crystal Davies brain cancer treatment” at gofundme.com.

