Online fundraiser underway for Abbotsford mom with breast cancer

A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help Abbotsford mom Krista Brady raise money to attend a holistic cancer clinic in Mexico. Brady, a mom of five, is battling breast cancer.

An online crowd-funding campaign is underway for an Abbotsford mom of five who is battling breast cancer.

The GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise $30,000 for Krista Brady, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 33.

According to the page, Brady monitored her cancer and treated it with holistic options after her diagnosis.

“For the most part, I did very well for the previous 3.5 years and even bore and conceived twins naturally, giving birth to them two years ago,” she wrote.

But six months ago, Brady found out that the cancer has metastasized. The one tumour in her right breast was now three tumours, and the cancer had spread into some of her lymph nodes.

Brady said she continues to eat organically, take many supplements, exercise daily, detox regularly, meditate nightly and get enough sleep.

She hopes to raise enough funds to travel to a holistic cancer clinic in Mexico called HOPE4CANCER.

“They offer breakthrough non-toxic therapies and treatments that heal the entire body and mind as one,” Brady said, describing the site as an “exceptional world-class” clinic.

“In healing the entire body as a whole, they also address the root cause of each patient’s cancer, which helps to prevent any recurrence in the future.”

She said the clinic is run by medical doctors who have created an extensive three weeks of therapy for her.

After three weeks of treatment there, Brady would continue with a three-month at-home program and then return to the clinic for a two-day follow-up.

She said the cost of the treatment is about $61,000 (CAD), including all therapies, treatments, meals and accommodation, but not airfare.

“I need to heal so I can be alive to continue mothering my five children and living a long healthy life alongside them,” Brady said.

The campaign can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Help Krista Heal Breast Cancer.”

More information about the clinic in Mexico can be found at hope4cancer.com.

