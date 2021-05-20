Online fundraiser to help supply 4 B.C. hospitals with a new ventilator

The winning ticket will be drawn July 30 at noon.

The TB Vets foundation guarantees a $5,000 jackpot for its 50/50 fundraiser to purchase four new ventilators. The winner takes half. Image: TB Vets

With a goal to equip four B.C. hospital foundations with one new ventilator each, the TB Vets Charitable Foundation has launched its first online 50/50 raffle.

“Just breathing can be a luxury at times,” the foundation states. “COVID-19 patients need urgent care, premature babies require ventilators, adults with lung conditions need continuous help, and trauma patients rely on respiratory assistance. A ventilator costs approximately $50,000, and each one will help close to 2,000 patients per year.”

Raffle proceeds will support hospitalized patients of all ages requiring care in Northern B.C., the Interior, on Vancouver Island, and the Lower Mainland.

Tickets for TB Vets 50/50 Gift of Breath – Beyond COVID-19 will be sold and purchased in British Columbia only.

Orders will not be accepted via the internet from anyone outside the Province of British Columbia or any non-residents of B.C.

The deadline to buy tickets is midnight July 15.

The winning ticket will be drawn July 30 at noon.

“Thank you for supporting our mission and all the patients who need our help,” the foundation said. “Get a chance to win, and give the gift of breath.”

The foundation guarantees a $5,000 jackpot of which the winner takes half.

TB Vets arms B.C.’s medical frontline in the fight for respiratory care by providing critical respiratory equipment, research, and education.

For more information and to buy tickets visit: 5050raffle.tbvets.org

Trail Daily Times