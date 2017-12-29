Online fundraiser started for parents whose baby died in his sleep

Brody Woods, 20 months old, died in his sleep on Christmas Day.

An online fundraising campaign has begun to help an Abbotsford family whose 20-month-old son unexpectedly died in his sleep on Christmas Day.

John and Laura Woods awoke to find that their son Brody – the youngest of their three sons – had passed away.

The coroner confirmed that Brody had died of natural causes related to a genetic disorder called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease. The neurological condition is inherited, and affects the brain and spinal cord.

Family friend Jessica Howe started the GoFundMe campaign.

“John and Laura are such incredible parents, and I hope to ease just a bit of their troubles by raising some money to help them with the path of grieving,” she said on the post.

“The love this family had for him and the boys is so incredible, and the heart-wrench they are feeling now is unimaginable.”

A “meal train” has also been started to assist the family.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

Details for the “meal train” can be found here.

