Online forum opens for feedback on Chilliwack arts school

The Chilliwack School District is employing an online system to help gather input on the city’s next high school.

They are proposing an Integrated Arts and Technology School based in and around the old UFV Theatre on Yale Road. The district has purchased the parcel, and has hopes of utilizing the existing theatre, commercial kitchen space and classrooms as the springboard for the new high school. As presented earlier this year, the school would eventually cater to students in Grades 8 through 12, but would start off with the youngest three grades and grow over three years to completion. The first graduation year would be 2022.

BACKGROUND STORY: Public consultation kicks off for new Chilliwack arts school

But they want the community’s opinion on it all, and the time to comment is here. They are using an online platform called ThoughtExchange, where thoughts can be shared independently and confidentially. Comments can also be read and rated by others.

The deadline for this forum is May 3, and feedback will be collated and presented to the board to help with their decision making.

The online forum is not the only way to provide feedback. The district is also holding two public consultations. Those dates are set for April 16 for the north side of the city (Alumni Hall in the NLC, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), and April 24 for the south side (Sardis secondary, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

There are two ways of participating in the forum (no login required, select continue and agree to the terms of use on the opening page, and then select participate):

• Select this link and participate: https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#645521255

or

• Participate in this exchange by navigating to https://www.thoughtexchange.com/, clicking ‘join’ in the top right-hand corner and entering the following 9-digit code: 645-521-255.

Integrated Arts and Technology School Concept – Seeking Your Thoughts: https://t.co/yhKlSgjVhN — Chilliwack Sch.Dist. (@ChilliwackSD33) April 5, 2019

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.