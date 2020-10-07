Online crime reporting comes to Lake Cowichan

Lake Cowichan residents who wish to report a crime that is not an emergency can do so online through the OCR tool. (Black Press file photo)

Online crime reporting is now available in the Cowichan Lake area.

Residents can report non-emergency crimes to the RCMP via the recently created Online Crime Reporting tool, but emergencies should still be reported to 911.

“The online crime reporting tool is used for cases where no suspects or witnesses were/are present and when no police follow-up is needed,” B.C. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau explained. “Residents and business owners with a valid email address will be able to use the online crime reporting tool to report less serious crimes that occurred in their community.”

Knowingly filling out a false police report remains a criminal offence, Manseau added.

The online reporting tool is limited to specific crimes: damage/mischief to property under $5,000, damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000, hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property, theft of bicycle under $5,000, theft under $5,000, theft from vehicle under $5,000, or lost property.

“In addition to providing a more convenient way for residents to make a report, this new tool will also allow call takers and frontline personnel to focus on higher priority calls, which will improve overall safety and response times within the communities,” Manseau added.

The Online Crime Reporting tool is available at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/lakecowichan/en or by searching “Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment.”

Lake Cowichan Gazette