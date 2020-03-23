ONGOING UPDATES: Updated changes to support services in Prince Rupert

Support service providers have modified the way clients access services

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre doors, in Prince Rupert, are posted with closure notices on March 17, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Here is a list of how support services in Prince Rupert have modified the way they are providing services

SUPPORT SERVICES:

North Coast Transition Society – Closed to the public – All others needing support can all Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Coast Transition Society – 3rd Ave Shelter – Open 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.

North Coast Transition Society help line 250-627-8588 continues to operate 24/7

Health Unit – Please call 250-622-6380 ro request a phone consult by public health, mental health or home care services

Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Archives – Closed

Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public

North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment

Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

District of Port Edward – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places

BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment

Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

STEP – Services available by phone and email

Friendship House – Closed

Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Services available by phone, email and online

NIFCS – Closed to the public – Services available by phone

