ONGOING UPDATES: Updated changes to support services in Prince Rupert

Here is a list of how support services in Prince Rupert have modified the way they are providing services
SUPPORT SERVICES:
North Coast Transition Society – Closed to the public – All others needing support can all Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Coast Transition Society – 3rd Ave Shelter – Open 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.
North Coast Transition Society help line 250-627-8588 continues to operate 24/7
Health Unit – Please call 250-622-6380 ro request a phone consult by public health, mental health or home care services
Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed to the public
Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public
Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public
Prince Rupert Archives – Closed
Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public
North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment
Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment
District of Port Edward – Closed to the public
Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places
BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment
Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – Closed to the public – Services by appointment
STEP – Services available by phone and email
Friendship House – Closed
Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Services available by phone, email and online
NIFCS – Closed to the public – Services available by phone