Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

An ongoing regularly updated file to advise residents of public events cancelled or postponed in their area.

In an effort to keep Campbell River residents as informed as possible on the state of public events during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) crisis, we have reserved this space for community announcements of the cancellation or postponement of public events. The following file will be updated every time we are informed of a cancellation. Links to relevant Campbell River Mirror stories are provided. If you have an event that has been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic and would like the public to be aware of any postponements or cancellations, please email editor@campbellrivermirror.com and put “Cancelled event” in the subject line.

Seedy Saturday cancelled

“Based on advice from the Provincial Health Officer to limit large gatherings due to public health concerns about the COVID-19, the City of Campbell River Recreation Department has cancelled the ‘Seedy Saturday’ event scheduled for Saturday, March 21st. We apologize for the inconvenience,” according to the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department’s Facebook post mid-afternoon on March 13.

Windup spiel

50+ curling windup spiel, AGM and pre registration on March 17 cancelled.

Words on the Water cancelled

Campbell River’s Words on the Water writers’ festival, originally scheduled for March 27 and 28, has been cancelled.

“We are disappointed to cancel what promised to be an engaging and exciting festival with our wonderful authors; however, we feel we have a responsibility for the well-being of our authors, audience, and the many others who are involved in the event. We will be refunding tickets. More details about refunds to come,” said Dana Mills, one of the event’s organizers.

Dancing and Tapas rescheduled to October

In response to the dynamic COVID-19 situation, the Campbell River Rotary Clubs are postponing this year’s Dancing and Tapas fundraising event scheduled for March 28. They have re-scheduled the event to be held on Oct. 17, 2020. Tickets for this year’s event may be retained for the Dancing and Tapas event on Oct. 17, or returned for refund. To return tickets, contact Amy at Amy’s Asian Food and Café, 250-286-0595.

Rotarians hope to see everyone at Dancing and Tapas on Oct. 17 at the Community Centre, at 5:30 p.m. This event provides mobility equipment and more for international communities in need.

Hometown Hockey Tour and events

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, which was scheduled to storm into Campbell River in two weeks, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

More info at: Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour cancelled

Campbell River School District

SD72 has cancelled all school-related and district-sponsored gatherings effective immediately. School is in session on Friday, March 13, and spring break starts on Monday, March 16.

More info: Campbell River School District cancels all events, but schools remain open

Tidemark Theatre.

As of Friday, March 13, all shows and events have been rescheduled or postponed until April 30.

Ticket holders will be contacted via email. For additional inquiries, please email: tickets@tidemarktheatre.com or contact the Box Office at: 287.PINK.

Campbell River Storm / VIJHL

As of Friday, March 13, the Storm and VIJHL will be suspending the rest of their season.

More info: Campbell River’s major sports and entertainment players take COVID-19 precautions

Campbell River Salmon Foundation

The Foundation has cancelled their fundraising banquet scheduled for Saturday, March 14. CRSF will issue a tax receipt for the full ticket purchase price for those wishing to donate or, if preferred, CRSF will provide a refund. Please contact Rupert Gale or Kent Moeller for additional details.

Strathcona Gardens

March 13 update: the facility will remain open to the public. The status will be re-evaulated on an ongoing basis. At this time, sauna and steam rooms will be closed. Regular programming and Spring Break camps will continue as long as the number of participants is under 250. Capacities will be limited to 250 in the pool and arenas.

FOR MORE INFORMATION from the B.C. Ministry of Health on what you need to know and how to prevent getting infected, visit this HealthLinkBC page: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/common-questions-about-covid-19

