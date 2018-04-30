(Delta Police Department photo)

Ongoing Delta police incident partially closes 56 Street

Delta police recieved a call about a break and enter at 12:30 p.m. today

An ongoing police incident has closed 56 Street northbound in Tsawwassen just after 12 avenue.

A call came in to the Delta police around 12:30 p.m. today (April 30) about a break and enter in progress.

A witness at the scene has said this incident is related to a citizen’s arrest of an individual who allegedly tried to steal a woman’s car. Police have been unable to confirm these details as the situation is still unfolding.

More to come

