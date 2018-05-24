Ongoing dangers caused by flooding

Residents are reminded about the potential danger caused by wind and rain events during and after spring flooding. (RDOS)

Rushing water isn’t the only danger during flooding events.

Falling trees caused by the ground being over saturated and high winds is a concern at this time, a release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) stated.

“If a strong wind event occurs, some trees, especially on hillsides and at the water’s edge could be at risk of falling. Trees and other debris in creeks can block culverts, divert water and cause overland flooding. Homes, properties, businesses and agricultural areas can be damaged and people, pets and livestock can be at risk,” the press release stated.

Any dramatic change in creek flow, either increased flow with debris or a sudden stoppage of flow, can indicate an escalating situation upstream. Residents who live on or near streams should report any uncharacteristic changes in flows so professionals can be dispatched to assess and mitigate the situation.

Caution is urged around trees that may be affected by flooding. Residents should contact an expert if they have questions or concerns.

If there is an immediate risk to lives or property, call 9-1-1.

If you observe blocked culverts or bridges that are compromised, please report these to Argo Road Maintenance at 250-493-6969 or 1-800-663-7623.

Residents are reminded to keep sandbags in place until spring flooding is over. A large rain event could lead to increased water levels. Locations for dropping off full sandbags are being developed across the RDOS.