One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Vernon RCMP are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Ryan Duncan. (Contributed)

As the one year anniversary of disappearance of Ryan Duncan approaches, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are continuing their investigation and are still seeking any further information.

Duncan who was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018. Ryan Duncan was reported missing on July 21, 2018 by concerned family who report it was unusual for Duncan to be out of contact with them.

At the time of his disappearance, Mr. Duncan was described as:

Caucasian male

44 years

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

190 lbs (86 kg)

brown hair

hazel eyes

“Investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Special Victims unit continue to investigate Mr. Duncan’s disappearance. As often the case, an individuals’ circumstances can change with time, which might make it easier for a person or persons with information about Ryan Duncan’s disappearance to now come forward,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.