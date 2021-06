One man suffered a leg wound in an Aldergrove shooting incident Sunday, June 6.

Around 6 p.m. police responded to a call 26200-block of 60th Ave and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in a ditch.

The victim was transported hospital.

RCMP closed the road and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services attended to collect evidence.

More to come.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times