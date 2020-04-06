One woman arrested in Abbotsford on Sunday after stabbing

25-year-old man sent to hospital with serious injuries following incident

One woman was arrested on Sunday morning after a reported stabbing.

Emergency Services were called to the 2700 block of Fairlane Street to respond to a call of a 25-year-old man was stabbed.

The man was transported to the hospital and admitted with serious injuries. A 24-year-old female was arrested for aggravated assault and she was held in police custody. The pair are known to each other and are involved in a relationship.

Major Crime Detectives and the Forensic Identification Section are continuing to investigate this incident. The Abbotsford Police Department is appealing to anyone with information about this incident to call them at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

